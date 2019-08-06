Fairfield PD searching for murder suspect after GPS bracelet goes off

FAIRFIELD — Police said they are currently looking for a murder suspect after his GPS bracelet went off.

Fairfield Police Department said murder suspect James Taylor’s GPS locator gave an alarm indicating either tampering or a dead battery. Taylor is charged with murdering his 70-year-old ex-wife and firing a shot at his grown son. His bail was set at $2 million. He posted bail and has been under house arrest, according to Fairfield Police.

Police have been unable to reach him by phone, and got no response at his Bronson Road home.

Fairfield Police said they will go into the home ‘taking every precaution’. Bronson road is shut down, including the Exit 20 off-ramp from I-95 South.

UPDATE: Fairfield Police believe James Taylor may have barricaded himself inside a conex/container located in the Bronson Rd property. Police are asking everyone to avoid this area until further notice. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 7, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Fairfield Police closed off part of Bronson Road. Police have surrounded a murder suspect’s home because they say his GPS bracelet went off and they haven’t been able to make contact with him. pic.twitter.com/7cAF8X7lsb — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 6, 2019

Me and @CChauFOX61 are on scene in #Fairfield of possible standoff. Stay tuned for more details.. pic.twitter.com/AZ04w3Y84P — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@PhotogJoseGomez) August 6, 2019

Still an active scene in #Fairfield. Here’s some scene footage pic.twitter.com/fVIHNBhfFc — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@PhotogJoseGomez) August 7, 2019