Fairfield PD searching for murder suspect after GPS bracelet goes off

FAIRFIELD — Police said they are currently looking for a murder suspect after his GPS bracelet went off.
Fairfield Police Department said murder suspect James Taylor’s GPS locator gave an alarm indicating either tampering or a dead battery. Taylor is charged with murdering his 70-year-old ex-wife and firing a shot at his grown son. His bail was set at $2 million. He posted bail and has been under house arrest, according to Fairfield Police.
Police have been unable to reach him by phone, and got no response at his Bronson Road home.
Fairfield Police said they will go into the home ‘taking every precaution’. Bronson road is shut down, including the Exit 20 off-ramp from I-95 South.
FOX61’s Carmen Chau is at the scene, and has seen tactical units near the home and K9 units searching the area. She’ll have live updates tonight on the FOX61 News at 10 and 11.