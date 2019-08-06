What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Fairfield Public Works officials, construction company owner arrested following contamination investigation

Posted 4:44 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, August 6, 2019

FAIRFIELD — Police said they arrested three men following an investigation of contamination that was discovered at the Department of Public Works site that Julian Enterprise was managing while under contract with the town of Fairfield.

Fairfield Police Department said an investigation determined that there was evidence of law violations.

Director of Public Works Joseph Michelangelo, 57, and Superintendent of Public Works Scott Bartlett, 57, were arrested Monday. Jason Julian, 49, co-owner of Julian Enterprises, was arrested Tuesday.

“These allegations were thoroughly investigated, arrest warrant affidavits were completed, and it was determined by a Superior Court Judge that probable cause existed for the arrests of the accused,” police said in a release.

Police said the primary focus of the investigation was to ensure the safety and well-being of the Town and all of its residents.

“This investigation has troubled all of us within the organization, as we know it will with the community as well,” police said.

Police said they arrested and charged Jason Julian, 49, with:

Jason Julian, 49

Jason Julian, 49

  • Handling Solid Waste without a Permit
  • New Discharge without a Permit
  • Larceny 1st Degree (4 counts)
  • Forgery 1st Degree
  • Forgery 2nd Degree (4 counts)
  • Paying Kickbacks
  • Illegal Dumping of Bulky/Hazardous Waste (2 counts).

 

 

Scott Bartlett, 57

Scott Bartlett, 57

Scott Bartlett, 57 :

  • Violation of Solid Waste Facility Requirements
  • Illegal Discharge of Materials into Waters
  • Larceny 1st Degree (3 counts)
  • Forgery 2nd Degree (4 counts)
  • Receiving KickbacksSec. 22a-250(d) Illegal Dumping of Bulky/Hazardous Waste

Joseph Michelangelo, 57 :

  • Illegal Dumping Bulk/Hazardous Waste-Imm. Dngr
  • 1st Illegal Dumping Bulk/Hazardous Waste
  • Solid Waste without a Permit – Imm. Danger
  • Illegal Discharge of Materials into Waters
  • Forgery 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Police said all were released on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.