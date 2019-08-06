× Fairfield Public Works officials, construction company owner arrested following contamination investigation

FAIRFIELD — Police said they arrested three men following an investigation of contamination that was discovered at the Department of Public Works site that Julian Enterprise was managing while under contract with the town of Fairfield.

Fairfield Police Department said an investigation determined that there was evidence of law violations.

Director of Public Works Joseph Michelangelo, 57, and Superintendent of Public Works Scott Bartlett, 57, were arrested Monday. Jason Julian, 49, co-owner of Julian Enterprises, was arrested Tuesday.

“These allegations were thoroughly investigated, arrest warrant affidavits were completed, and it was determined by a Superior Court Judge that probable cause existed for the arrests of the accused,” police said in a release.

Police said the primary focus of the investigation was to ensure the safety and well-being of the Town and all of its residents.

“This investigation has troubled all of us within the organization, as we know it will with the community as well,” police said.

Police said they arrested and charged Jason Julian, 49, with:

Handling Solid Waste without a Permit

New Discharge without a Permit

Larceny 1st Degree (4 counts)

Forgery 1st Degree

Forgery 2nd Degree (4 counts)

Paying Kickbacks

Illegal Dumping of Bulky/Hazardous Waste (2 counts).

Scott Bartlett, 57 :

Violation of Solid Waste Facility Requirements

Illegal Discharge of Materials into Waters

Larceny 1st Degree (3 counts)

Forgery 2nd Degree (4 counts)

Receiving KickbacksSec. 22a-250(d) Illegal Dumping of Bulky/Hazardous Waste

Joseph Michelangelo, 57 :

Illegal Dumping Bulk/Hazardous Waste-Imm. Dngr

1st Illegal Dumping Bulk/Hazardous Waste

Solid Waste without a Permit – Imm. Danger

Illegal Discharge of Materials into Waters

Forgery 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Police said all were released on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court Wednesday.