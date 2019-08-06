FOX61 Exclusive: Mother of hit-and-run victim speaks out hours after losing daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Sharlene Mansfield, 55, was found unresponsive on Hillside Avenue on Monday, just a few blocks away from where she lived with her 82-year-old mother, Charlotte Barber.

Police said someone driving a possibly stolen dark-colored sedan sped through the wrong lane, hit Mansfield and fled. Mansfield was rushed to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead before 2 p.m.

“Accidents happen, but the human and decent thing to do would have been to stop,” said Barber.

Barber not only lost her youngest daughter, but also her caregiver and roommate.

“We were always so close,” Barber said. “She did everything for me: she made me eat, she made me take my medicine.”

“She was always giving,” Barber added. “She’d buy clothes for people, she’d say, ‘mom, I’m gonna take this ice cream to the kids up the street.’”

Mansfield will be the second child Barber has to bury. She lost another daughter to a heart attack.

“It’s not easy burying a child but, I’ve done it once,” she said. “I think maybe the reality hasn’t set in yet.”

Just hours before Mansfield fell victim to a dangerous driver, she shared a post on Facebook on Sunday that read, “Prayers up. Another car side down on Flatbush right next to the one yesterday. Drive safe people.”

“So she’s warning people about driving and being considerate of pedestrians and then this happens to her,” said Barber.

People who live in the neighborhood say the roads are unsafe.

“Red here means go,” said Carmelo Medina, who witnessed Mansfield get hit. “These guys - they just don’t consider life.”

“Out of nowhere, all you heard was ‘boom,’” Medina added. “You saw her body fly up. It was something that - if you were eating something - you weren’t gonna keep it down, because it was really bad.”

Family and friends stopped by a memorial Tuesday set up for Mansfield.

“I’m in shock,” said Charles Shorter, a longtime friend. “But, it happens more than we would like for it to. I’m sad.”

Police have released an image of the image of the wanted car in connection the fatal hit-and-run. Police are looking for a gray 2018 Hyundai Sonata, bearing Connecticut marker plate AU88355, with heavy front end damage and a shattered front windshield.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 860-722-TIPS.

41.739472 -72.697342