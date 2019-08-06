What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Humidity increasing, chance for afternoon showers Tuesday

Posted 6:06 AM, August 6, 2019, by

The humidity is on the rise, and it'll help aid our shower chances today and tomorrow.

While today brings that shower chance, most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for warm and humid conditions with the chance for a shower or two as a warm front moves in.

That warm front will usher in your typical August warm and humid air-mass for Wednesday and Thursday.   The atmosphere will destabilize due to the warm, humid conditions that will spark a few scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, especially Wednesday afternoon - evening. Strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain are the main threats.

CT is included in the "marginal" risk of severe weather for Wednesday. This threat scale will probably get upgraded to "slight" in the days ahead.

A cold front Thursday afternoon/evening will bring an end to the warm, humid conditions, leading the way for a beautiful Friday and weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, humid, chance for a few afternoon showers.  High: Low-Mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy and warm. Chance for a leftover shower/thunderstorm. Lows: 66-72.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening storms, some could be strong. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms, warm and humid. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid.  High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful.  High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli
And on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.