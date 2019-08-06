Lifeguards from around the state gather at Hammonasett for competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- It was just another day at the beach for sunbathers until they turned into spectators at this year’s Connecticut State Parks Lifeguard Hammonasett Open Trident Cup.

An event that has recently been brought back in the last couple years.

Chris Kwasizur the Lifeguard Supervisor at Silver Sands State Park, said, “our job is so stressful on a day-to-day basis so this is an opportunity to take a deep breath and relax for a minute.”

But the Trident is anything from relaxing.

It includes a mile run, a half mile rescue paddle and a half mile swim. The events bigger message? It's really about unity and bringing everyone together.