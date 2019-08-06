Lifeguards from around the state gather at Hammonasset for competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- It was just another day at the beach for sunbathers until they turned into spectators at this year’s Connecticut State Parks Lifeguard Hammonasset Open Trident Cup.

“Our job is so stressful on a day-to-day basis so this is an opportunity to take a deep breath and relax for a minute," said Chris Kwasizur the Lifeguard Supervisor at Silver Sands State Park, describing the event.

But the Trident is anything from relaxing. It includes a mile run, a half-mile rescue paddle, and a half-mile swim.

The events bigger message? It's really about unity and bringing everyone together.