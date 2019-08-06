× Manchester police investigating attempted robbery at Stop & Shop

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at Stop & Shop Monday night.

Police said the responded to a report around 11 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery in the parking lot of Stop and Shop.

Police said a female victim was approached by two men as she was loading her vehicle after grocery shopping. She told police that one of the men demanded she give him the keys to her vehicle. She did not comply and the male stated he had a gun. He grabbed onto her and she screamed for help. The males then fled the area.

The investigation into this case is on-going at this time.