‘National Night Out’ in Hartford aims to create solidarity between police departments and community

HARTFORD -- Tuesday was National Night Out, an event that is held once a year and meant to create solidarity between police departments and the communities they protect.

Hartford residents and community leaders turned out in large numbers to events around the city, where they were able to enjoy a ton of free attractions, food and fun activities for everyone.

"I think it's nice that people actually care to come and you know enjoy it," said Annessa Jacobs of Hartford.

At the Wilson Grey YMCA, residents were able to enjoy free cotton candy, ice cream and games for the kids.

"My favorite part is the bouncy house, I love to bounce around," said Ashiya Brooks of Hartford.

National Night Out comes at a time when the State of Connecticut has seen a number of police-involved shootings this year, one just less than two weeks ago in Hartford.

41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta was shot by a Hartford police detective back in July on the I-84 on-ramp at Capitol Avenue after a chase. Police said Zaporta grabbed a detective's gun before he was shot.

Connecticut State Police shared it was important for them to get involved with National Night Out in Hartford for the very first time.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said incidents such as officer-involved shootings, make events like National Night Out that much more important.

"National Night Out is an important time to set aside specifically so that our community and our first responders can get together, get to know one another and enjoy a night night out," said Bronin.