PD: Stratford woman arrested after striking a person with her car, fleeing scene

MILFORD — Police say 23-year-old Cheyan Lavardo of Stratford was arrested and charged after intentionally hitting someone with her car then fleeing the scene.

According to police, they were called to the parking lot of 696 Naugatuck Avenue, a boat launch, on the report of a person struck by a car.

When police arrived, they say a witness claimed Lavardo intentionally hit another woman with her car following a verbal fight. Lavardo then fled the scene.

Police found Lavardo at her home in Stratford several hours later and taken into custody. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Police say Lavardo was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, and interfering/resisting arrest.

Lavardo was held on a $25,000 bond.