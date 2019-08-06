PD: Wanted murder suspect found dead inside home in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- Police said a murder suspect wanted after his GPS locator went off, was found dead inside a home in a Conex Box.
Fairfield Police Department said murder suspect James Taylor's GPS locator gave an alarm indicating either tampering or a dead battery. Taylor is charged with murdering his 70-year-old ex-wife and firing a shot at his grown son. His bail was set at $2 million. He posted bail and has been under house arrest, according to Fairfield Police.
Police were been unable to reach him by phone, and got no response at his Bronson Road home.
Bronson road is shut down, including the Exit 20 off-ramp from I-95 South.
41.142709 -73.277628