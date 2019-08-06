PD: Wanted murder suspect found dead inside home in Fairfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Police said a murder suspect wanted after his GPS locator went off, was found dead inside a home in a Conex Box.

Fairfield Police Department said murder suspect James Taylor's GPS locator gave an alarm indicating either tampering or a dead battery. Taylor is charged with murdering his 70-year-old ex-wife and firing a shot at his grown son. His bail was set at $2 million. He posted bail and has been under house arrest, according to Fairfield Police.

Police were been unable to reach him by phone, and got no response at his Bronson Road home.

Bronson road is shut down, including the Exit 20 off-ramp from I-95 South.

BARRICADED SUBJECT UPDATE: James Taylor has been located & the Bronson Rd property has been secured. Road closures may remain for a short period of time. There is no threat to the public. We appreciate your patience & cooperation. Full press release will be posted in the morning. https://t.co/Bd9knUtmXh — Fairfield Police, CT (@FPDCT) August 7, 2019

UPDATE: Fairfield Police believe James Taylor may have barricaded himself inside a conex/container located in the Bronson Rd property. Police are asking everyone to avoid this area until further notice. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 7, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Fairfield Police closed off part of Bronson Road. Police have surrounded a murder suspect’s home because they say his GPS bracelet went off and they haven’t been able to make contact with him. pic.twitter.com/7cAF8X7lsb — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 6, 2019

Me and @CChauFOX61 are on scene in #Fairfield of possible standoff. Stay tuned for more details.. pic.twitter.com/AZ04w3Y84P — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@PhotogJoseGomez) August 6, 2019

Still an active scene in #Fairfield. Here’s some scene footage pic.twitter.com/fVIHNBhfFc — Jose Gomez 🎥 (@PhotogJoseGomez) August 7, 2019