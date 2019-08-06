What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Pet of the Week: Marvin

Posted 11:48 AM, August 6, 2019, by

Say hello to Marvin!

Marvin is about 3 months old. He came from a local municipal animal control shelter.

He had a bad upper respiratory infection and was sneezing and blowing bubbles with his nose! He needed to use a nebulizer to breathe in medicine.

He did not come in with a mother but did come in with another kitten, though it's not known if they are siblings.

The medical team got him in tip-top shape, and e's been neutered. Marvin is now a happy, chatty little kitten looking for his forever home!

Learn how you can adopt Marvin along with other animals at CT Humane Society. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.