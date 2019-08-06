Pet of the Week: Marvin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Marvin!

Marvin is about 3 months old. He came from a local municipal animal control shelter.

He had a bad upper respiratory infection and was sneezing and blowing bubbles with his nose! He needed to use a nebulizer to breathe in medicine.

He did not come in with a mother but did come in with another kitten, though it's not known if they are siblings.

The medical team got him in tip-top shape, and e's been neutered. Marvin is now a happy, chatty little kitten looking for his forever home!

Learn how you can adopt Marvin along with other animals at CT Humane Society.