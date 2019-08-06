× Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a Walmart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Officials said two men had an altercation in a Walmart Tuesday and fired shots at each other striking another shopper in the store.

Law enforcement responded to the scene including all available units with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the victim who was shot, a man in his 40s was in line to buy his child a school lunch box, was taken by a private car and is in stable condition.

Police said the two men got into a fight, drew handguns and fired several rounds at each other. One was taken into custody at the scene. The other was still at large.