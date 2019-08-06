PD: No criminal component surrounding the death of two Branford men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD -- Police are not saying how two men, discovered dead in their apartment, may have died.

But, they admit the investigation took a different path than they thought.

Branford Police Department said when they first discovered 71-year-old David Wells and 36-year-old Jason Wells dead Monday night, there were signs of trauma on both.

With all of the flashing emergency vehicles lights on 111 Florence Road, which is among the many apartment and condo buildings in the Branford Hills complex, took on a different look.

“There was like six cops, six state troopers, the crime squad, another big thing and just a lot of neighbors outside,” said Amanda Boccamaiello, a resident of the complex.

Another resident, who declined to speak on camera, told FOX61 police came out of the building with guns drawn at one point, and asked everyone in the courtyard to stay put.

“I feel like Branford is supposed to be safe,” said Boccamaiello.

Police said they should not worry.

“The public can rest assured that there is no danger to them at this time,” said Det. Lt. Dominick Eula, of the Branford Police Department.

Apartment 2C, a corner apartment, was the focus of a police investigation Monday night.

“The initial scene indicated some sort of criminal element,” Eula said. “However, an ongoing investigation has ruled that out.”

Police found 71-year-old David Wells and 36-year-old Jason Wells dead in their apartment.

“It’s father and son,” Eula confirmed.

A long time resident said a couple and their son shared the apartment for the past year.

“We are just waiting on further toxicology results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and, once we get that, we can give you guys more,” said Eula. That could take about a month, he said

Police said that they had no indication that the two men had a fight. But, Eula declined to answer whether police have been called to this residence before.