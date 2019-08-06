What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of rest stop on Rt. 15 in Orange

Posted 12:05 AM, August 6, 2019

ORANGE — Police have released photos of the suspects in the armed robbery of a rest stop on the Wilbur Cross Highway Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police asked the public for assistance in identifying the two men who robbed a rest stop at gunpoint.

Around 4:15 a.m. police said two black males entered the building at the rest area on Route 15 southbound in Orange. Both of the suspects were armed and displayed weapons. Police said the suspects were wearing black hoodies, with the hoods pulled over their heads and white gloves. Police said the suspects left the area in a red, coupe-style Honda.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to contact State Police at Troop I at 203-393-4200

