Sandy Hook victim’s brother speaks out on El Paso, Dayton tragedies

The brother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis and now state senate candidate JT Lewis is speaking out following this weekend’s mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Lewis was just 12 years old when he lost his brother to the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook in 2012.

Nearly seven years later, Lewis says he can imagine the pain families of the more than 30 people killed in Ohio and Texas feel.

“It’s an unimaginable loss, unimaginable pain so I feel for them,” Lewis said.

At now 19, Jt Lewis is running for State Senate. During a live interview on the Fox 61 morning news Tuesday, he applauded those making efforts to reform gun laws but said it is going to take more to prevent another tragedy.

‘I want to harden the schools and I want more mental health measures. I want more mental funding and that’s something we are going to get done and there’s funding out there you just have to tap into it,” Lewis said.

In addition to, he says he is using his younger brother’s story to bring people together so another family doesn’t have to go through this type of pain.