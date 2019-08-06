× Suspect arrested after shelter in place order at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE — Police said they have taken a suspect into custody after officials ordered people to shelter in place during the for him on Tuesday.

Cambridge police tweeted, “Update: We can confirm that the suspect — Sohan Panjrolia — has been taken into custody. # CambMA # HarvardSquare.”

Update: We can confirm that the suspect — Sohan Panjrolia — has been taken into custody. #CambMA #HarvardSquare — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 6, 2019

The Kennedy School tweeted, “Harvard Alert Please avoid area of JFK and Eliot Streets due to police search for potentially armed assailant. Shelter in place if in area. More information to follow.”

Harvard Alert

Please avoid area of JFK and Eliot Streets due to police search for potentially armed assailant. Shelter in place if in area. More information to follow. — Harvard Kennedy School (@Kennedy_School) August 6, 2019