Suspect arrested after shelter in place order at Harvard University

Posted 12:46 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, August 6, 2019

CAMBRIDGE — Police said they have taken a suspect into custody after officials ordered people to shelter in place during the for him on Tuesday.

Cambridge police tweeted, “Update: We can confirm that the suspect — Sohan Panjrolia — has been taken into custody.

The Kennedy School tweeted, “Harvard Alert Please avoid area of JFK and Eliot Streets due to police search for potentially armed assailant. Shelter in place if in area. More information to follow.”

Google Map for coordinates 42.372105 by -71.121723.

