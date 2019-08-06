× Waterbury man arrested, charged with assault after man dies from head wound

WATERBURY — Police say 35-year-old Daniel Rosario was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree after a man died Saturday.

According to police, they were called to 36 Jewelry Street on a report of an unconscious man bleeding from the head on the ground. It was initially believed that the man, who lived at the home, had fallen down some porch stairs and struck his head on the pavement.

The man was identified as 61-year-old Keith Sullivan. Sullivan was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead early Monday morning. The manner and cause of death has yet to be determined by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

According to police, Waterbury detectives learned through their investigation that Sullivan did not accidentally fall from the porch, but instead was assaulted by Rosario.

Rosario was arrested and charged with assault.

Rosario was held on a $350,000 bond pending arraignment in court.