Charlie the dog found after missing for more than a month

SHELTON — A dog missing more than a month has been found.

The Shelton Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page: “The BEST news ever!!! Charlie is Safe! He was found in a ravine near Bpt Ave by a young couple!!Welcome home Charlie!!”

John Artes said they were thankful for everyone’s thoughts while Charlie was missing. He said the entire family was thrilled with the news and they were on the way to the vet’s office when we spoke to them.

John, Aimee, their two daughters and their one year old bulldog, Charlie, were attending the fireworks in Shelton on July third, when Charlie got spooked by the fireworks. He managed to slip out of his harness and run away.

