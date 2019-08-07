× CT State Police: Money, van stolen from Lisbon Senior Center

LISBON — Connecticut State Police are searching for a suspect who they said stole money and a van from the Lisbon Senior Center Tuesday.

State police said they responded to a burglary around 8 a.m.

“It was discovered through the course of the investigation that this incident occurred during the overnight hours,” Police said in a release. “According to video footage obtained on scene, the suspect is seen entering the Senior Center at approximately 1:30 a.m. and leaving at approximately 2:17 a.m.”

Police said cash along with the transportation van were taken from the facility.

“The transportation van as described in the picture is a 2008 White Dodge Caravan with the Lisbon Town Seal on its side,” police said. “If you observe the Van, please contact 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with any information on the wanted suspect is asked to contact Lisbon Resident Trooper Joseph Adams at 860-848-6500 ext. 5128.