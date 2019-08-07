Daytrippers: 20,000 square feet of spooky fun and hometown pride at monster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHEL -- 20,000 square feet of spooky fun and hometown pride at monster mini golf in Bethel.

“It’s the Danbury area. Hat city so all of the artwork is hat themed so on all of the monsters they are eating hats. Manufacturing hats we try and stay true to the local area” said Mark Barra.

High above the 18 hole mini golf course is a challenge of another kind.

A ropes course with about 15 different elements to get your blood pumping and if you need more, you can check out the state of the art two-level laser tag arena.

“They offer so many different things that can appeal to boys girls and the adults with the laser tag and ropes course it’s just a variety of fun for all ages” said the Munsie family who came for a day of fun.