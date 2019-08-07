Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of the state

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham Counties. Areas of heavy rain could cause poor drainage issues. Also, rivers and streams could rise quickly. We have already seen this in some towns across Connecticut. The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 4 AM.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 PM but thunderstorms are possible through midnight or later, especially in eastern CT. So far storms have been sub-severe with heavy rain and lightning. But there’s a chance storms actually strengthen later tonight with a few rounds of showers and storms yet to go.

The biggest threat with storms is damaging winds and torrential downpours with localized urban/street flooding possible. There is the potential for a few rotating storms as well. While the threat for tornado is low, it’s not zero. There was a confirmed tornado in Springfield, NJ Wednesday afternoon. So we’ll be watching the radar very closely.

Thursday will remain humid with the chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon. But most of the day will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

This will be followed by clearing skies and less humid conditions Friday into this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Storms continue through around midnight. Mostly cloudy, staying muggy. Lows: 65-70.

THURSDAY: Mainly dry, warm and humid. Chance for a leftover shower/storm in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Rising humidity late. High: Low 80s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, turning humid. Highs: 80s.

