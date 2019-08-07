Humid, partly sunny with the possibility of storms Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of this morning will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, warm and very humid conditions. Then in the afternoon, we'll be monitoring the threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With a decent amount of instability in place, a few of these storms could pack a punch.

In the photo below, the yellow shading is where we have a Slight Risk for severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Anywhere across CT may have heavy downpours this afternoon, abundant lightning, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. There could be a few rounds of storms lasting into the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A leftover shower or thunderstorm is possible around daybreak Thursday, then in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. But in between, most of the time should stay dry.

This will be followed by clearing skies and less humid conditions Friday into this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening storms, some could be strong-severe. High: Low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, staying muggy. Chance for leftover showers and storms, mainly during the evening. Lows: 65-70.

THURSDAY: Mainly dry, warm and humid. Chance for a leftover shower/storm in the morning then again in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Rising humidity late. High: Low 80s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, turning humid. Highs: 80s.

