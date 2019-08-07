× MGM sues over federal approval of tribal casino deal; Gov. Lamont releases statement

HARTFORD — Casino developer MGM has filed a lawsuit challenging the federal approval of a deal that would allow Connecticut’s two Indian tribes to open a third casino in the state.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Washington D.C., challenges the Department of the Interior’s approval of amendments to the gaming compact between the state and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes.

MGM says the approval creates an unlawful advantage for the tribes in competing for casino rights off of tribal lands.

The tribes are planning to jointly operate a casino in East Windsor that would compete with MGM’s casino in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts.

MGM also is competing with the tribes for the rights to open a casino in Bridgeport.

The tribes didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement:

“As I have consistently said, our state needs to reach a global gaming resolution that will avoid years and years of complex litigation. The gaming industry in Connecticut represents a significant portion of our economy, and as other states have demonstrated, there is room to grow it. It has always been my intention to develop a comprehensive gaming platform that not only strengthened Connecticut’s gaming industry, but protected it from litigation. Our administration remains committed to these objectives and looks forward to working toward a solution that moves the state forward with the General Assembly.”

