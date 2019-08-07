× Police investigating two robberies; similarities to recent incident in Orange

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating two recent robberies in one night and say they have noticed similarities in another at a rest stop on the Wilbur Cross Highway in Orange Tuesday morning.

New Haven Police responded to the Sunoco gas station at 884 State Street for a report of a robbery Monday at around 10:15 p.m.

Police say the station clerk was rushed by a black male in a black mask and armed with a knife.

After a brief struggle, where the clerk sustained a cut to the arm and other injuries, the robber took cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash before running away.

Officers were not able to confirm which way the robber ran.

Another incident occurred at approximately 11:13 p.m. when New Haven Police officers responded to a second robbery report at the Shell gas station at 141 Willow Street.

Store clerks told police, two black males had just robbed them.

According to their report, one man stood by the front door while a second robber pointed a black handgun at the clerk and had the clerk empty the cash register into a plastic bag.

They have not determined the amount of cash taken in this incident as well.

However, the clerks told police the robbers fled on foot northbound on Nicoll Street.

Police say Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.