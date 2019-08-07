× Police looking for 16-year-old girl from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD– Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Officials say Lizmarie Asencio ran away while in the custody of the Department and Children and Families.

Lizmarie is now believed to be in the Bridgeport or Waterbury, Connecticut area.

According to Springfield Police, she is approximately 5 feet tall, 100 lbs and has blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts, to contact the Springfield Police Department’s Youth Aide Bureau at 413-750-6360 or their non-emergency line at 413-787-6302.

You can also anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), the word SOLVE and your tip.