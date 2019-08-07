Ridgefield police looking for suspects who smashed car windows and burned American flags

RIDGEFIELD — Police say they are trying to find suspects and a car that has been at the scene of several criminal incidents in town.

The incidents all happened on the night of July 8th on Barrack Hill Road, Armand Place, Walnut Hill Road, and Pin Pack Road. Police say the suspects smashed car windows, damaged mailboxes, and burned American flags.

Witnesses described the suspected car as a gray Jeep Wrangler. One of the suspects may have dark hair while the other one has blond, curly hair.

Police say they have interviewed victims and witnesses, canvassed the area, and examined photos and videos but have been unable to track the suspects down.

Police ask the public if they can help. If you have any information about these incidents, please call Ridgefield police at 203-438-6531.