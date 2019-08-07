Route 1 bridge over I-95 in Stamford closing for construction next weekend

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

STAMFORD– Beginning Friday, August 16 at 6p.m., the Route 1 bridge over I-95 in Stamford will be closed.

The closure between Courtland Avenue and Seaside Avenue will last through Sunday, August 18 at 6p.m.

The bridge will be closed so construction crews can pour the bridge approach slabs. Traffic will be detoured from Route 1 to Courtland Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

In addition to the bridge closure, the exit 9 southbound off-ramp and Route 1 northbound I-95 on-ramp will be closed for the duration of this construction.

All travel lanes on I-95 will be open and unaffected by the bridge construction. Exit 9 northbound on and off-ramps at Seaside Avenue and exit 9 southbound on-ramp will remain open.