Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 PM for the the entire state of Connecticut 

Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire state until 9:00 PM.

There could be a few rounds of scattered storms this afternoon into tonight and some of those storms may produce strong to damaging winds and torrential downpours with localized urban/street flooding possible. There is the potential for a few rotating storms as well. While the threat for tornado is low, it's not zero. So we'll be watching the radar very closely. Also, while the watch continues until 9 PM, the threat for severe weather could continue a little later than that, until midnight for parts of eastern CT.

Thursday will remain humid with the chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon. But most of the day will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

This will be followed by clearing skies and less humid conditions Friday into this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Scattered afternoon and evening storms, some could be strong-severe. High: Low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Storms continue through around midnight. Mostly cloudy, staying muggy. Lows: 65-70.

THURSDAY: Mainly dry, warm and humid. Chance for a leftover shower/storm in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Rising humidity late. High: Low 80s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, turning humid. Highs: 80s.

