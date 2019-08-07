State police looking for wanted Willimantic man who possibly fled state

WILLIMANTIC — Have you seen this man?

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is looking for 42-year-old Fernando Irizzary, last known address in Willimantic.

According to police, Irizzary has an active felony arrest warrant for Failure to Appear in the First Degree.

Irizzary was previously monitored with a court-ordered ankle bracelet and was awaiting trial for crimes that included Threatening and Inciting Injuries to a Person.

The warrant for Irizzary has a $250,000 bond.

Police believe that Irizzart fled Connecticut and cut off his ankle bracelet while traveling in New York. Irizzary was last seen driving a gray 2006 Hyundai with the license plate AU05575.

Police say Irizzary has connections in Willimantic, Norwich, and New Jersey.

Police warn people to use caution if they see Irizzary and not approach him.

Please call 911 if you locate this individual or contact Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6548 if you have information regarding the whereabouts of Irizzary.