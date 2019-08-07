× State’s Attorney files for gag order in Dulos case

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield County State’s Attorney has filed a gag order in connection with the Jennifer Dulos disappearance criminal investigation.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney, has filed a 5 page response, arguing that as Fotis’ attorney, he has the right and is obligated to speak publicly about the case, especially because it has gained international attention.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Both have pleaded not guilty and remain out on bond.

It is unclear when a judge might rule on the motion, but Fotis is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Friday.