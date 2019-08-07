Surveillance video leads to arrests in West Haven dog burning case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN - New video in the case of a dead dog, burned in a West Haven parking lot, in early July. And it’s this video that helped lead police to the two people they say are responsible.

In the surveillance video, obtained by FOX61, West Haven police say shows one of the suspects, Maurice Jackson, just after midnight, on July 5, purchasing a gas can from a local Citgo station.

He can then be seen filling up the can right next to a black Honda Civic he was driving.

With a perfect view of the license plate, police say they were able to determine that the car belong to Latrice Moody, 35, who is Jackson’s girlfriend.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, after lying to them repeatedly, Moody confessed to having driven with her boyfriend to the Sandy Point Beach parking lot, with her deceased Yorkshire terrier dog in a shoe box.

She allegedly admitted to dousing the dead dog with the gas and then setting it on fire.

Jackson, 41, who has a long history of arrests and convictions, including but not limited to firearms and narcotics violations as recent as 2016, was arraigned on three misdemeanor charges in Milford Superior Court Wednesday

While the judge said bonded $10,000, that really didn’t matter because Jackson is currently on probation. So, he must remain in jail through a parole remand.

The neighbors of the West Haven couple wish they had known.

“There are other avenues to take other than what they did,” said Natalie Ayala, who lives in Jackson and Moody’s apartment building.

According to the warrant, Moody call police she didn’t realize it was wrong to attempt to cremate the dog herself.

“All the folks in the neighborhood we’re all like she could’ve grabbed any one of us as we all walk down the street every day with our dogs and asked for help,” said neighbor Chastity Lollar-Lee.

Police say the Orange Veterinary Hospital was first to examine the dead dog and they noted that it had broken ribs, legs and hips, but that there was no bruising, which is an indication that these injuries had happened after the dog died.

The warrant says, “this type of behavior is not indicative of someone who wanted to cremate a supposed beloved pet, but rather someone who wanted to simply dispose of the animal.”

Moody allegedly told police after setting the dog on fire, she and Jackson left the scene and came back figuring that there would be just ashes, but when they saw bones and flesh, and burned hair.

The couple left the dog there. It was discovered the next morning by a bird sanctuary volunteer walking through the parking lot.