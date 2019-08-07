× This company will pay you to taste bacon

Story written by Julia Matter

RIVERSIDE, CA — Farmer boys known for their award winning burgers, have announced they are looking for a one day “Bacon Intern” who will be paid $1,00 to test taste their bacon.

Their duties will include testing some of Farmer Boys most loved creations such as their Bacon Boy Cheeseburger and rating each strip of bacon based on flavor and thickness.

People can apply August 6-20 by posting an entertaining photo or video to their personal Instagram account proving why they would be the best choice for the Bacon Intern. Applicants must be 18 and over to apply.

Candidates must tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern and their accounts must be set to public. The selected bacon intern will be announced August 27.

For an Instagram post you can win a day of bacon tasting and $1,000 in the piggy bank!