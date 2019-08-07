× Torrington police locate numerous drugs inside apartment; 2 arrested

TORRINGTON — Police arrested and charged two people after numerous drugs were found inside an apartment Tuesday.

Torrington Police Department said around 8:40 p.m., they observed a silver Toyota SUV entering the driveway to 482 Prospect Street.

Police said that’s when they approached Michal Bentley who was then taken into custody for an active arrest warrant for the sale of marijuana and possession in a school zone.

“At that time a search and seizure warrant was executed on Bentley’s residence,” police said in a release. “Upon entry into the apartment, a white female identified as Catlin Doyle, was located within the kitchen to the apartment. Doyle was detained without incident. Within plain view of where Doyle was detained, Officers located a large amount of marijuana and other THC edibles on the kitchen table. Doyle also stated she resided in the apartment with her roommate Michal Bentley for over a year.”

Police said upon searching the apartment, numerous drugs were found such as:

3 pounds THC powder

approximately 2 pounds of marijuana,

approximately 32 THC edibles of various types

approximately 1 pound of psychedelic mushrooms

approximately 3,000 tabs of LSD in various types along with two vials of liquid LSD

approximately 55 grams of cocaine

OxyContin pills

Amphetamine pills

approximately 2.5 ounces of crystal meth

6 MDMA Pills (pressed)

numerous pills of capsulated MDMA

numerous packages of powdered MDMA

narcotics packaging

scales and 2 large nitrous oxide canisters

Police said they also located two butane tanks with constructed tubing and filters known to be used to produce and manufacture THC paste. In addition, police said they found business cards with Bentley’s name on them soliciting Nitrous Oxide sales

Bentley is being held on a $500,000 bond on the arrest warrant; Doyle was held on a $150,000 bond. Both are set to appear in court Thursday.