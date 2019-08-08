CTBucketList: Deep River Horseshoe League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of our CT summer bucket list, Keith McGilvery and Margaux Farrell are touring the state and visiting your suggestions!

On Wednesday, they visited the Deep River Horseshoe League, which is the oldest horseshoe league in the state

Founded in 1955, the organization with more than 60 players meets weekly for 15 weeks out of the year, and some continue on during a winter league as well.

Members range in age from folks in their 20s all the way to their 80s with plenty of varying abilities.

To find out more, or to learn how you can get involved visit www.cthorseshoepitching.com or http://deepriverhorseshoes.com/