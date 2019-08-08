× Live grenade found in Norwich home during drug bust

NORWICH — The Norwich Police Department reported to 52 Laurel Hill Avenue Thursday to serve an an active drug search and seizure warrant.

Officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and money at the residence.

During the search, detectives also discovered a hidden live military grenade.

After officers evacuated, the CT State Police Bomb Squad Unit then entered the residence to safely remove the grenade from the house.

Norwich Police have not yet released the names of the suspects involved, as this investigation is ongoing.