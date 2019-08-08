× Man arrested for allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend’s 8-week-old kitten in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Charles Brookins, 35, of North Haven is facing criminal charged after police said he hit his ex-girlfriend while intoxicated then strangled her eight-week-old kitten.

Bridgeport Police Department said the incident took place back on July 12 around 12:45 a.m.

Police said they responded to an address on Springs Street on a report of a domestic violence incident.

“It was reported by dispatch that the responsible party arrived home intoxicated, assaulted the complainant, and subsequently strangled her cat to death,” police said in a release.

Police said when they arrived, Brookins was gone.

Police said the victim stated that she and her boyfriend engaged in a verbal argument which escalated into a physical altercation after confronting him on coming home intoxicated.

“She stated that he became irate and began striking her multiple times with closed fists,” police said. “He then got a hold of her 8-week old kitten and began strangling it by its neck, subsequently killing the kitten. Upon observing the kitten officers were able to confirm that the cat was deceased.”

Police said Brookins was said to had fled on foot once the woman informed him that she was contacting the police.

According to the victim, the suspect had been living with her on Spring Street.

Police said the victim refused medical assistance as she had minor lacerations to the right side of her face. Brookins was eventually captured by police.

Brookins was charged Tuesday with cruelty to animals, third-degree assault and two counts of violating probation. He is being held on a $225,000 bond and will appear in court on August 28.