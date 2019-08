× PD: Norwalk man dead following stabbing in his apartment

NORWALK — Norwalk police say 29-year-old Michael Moody of Norwalk died from a stabbing at his home.

According to police, they were called to 39 Fairfield Avenue on a reported stabbing around 1 a.m.

Officers found Moody in his apartment. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say they have a person of interest.

Police continue to investigate.