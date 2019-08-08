What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: Puppy dumped in paper bag along the side of a road in Southington

Posted 4:04 PM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, August 8, 2019

SOUTHINGTON —  Southington Police Department Animal Control said they found a male beagle mix puppy abandoned inside a paper shopping bag on the side of a road Thursday afternoon,

Police said they found the puppy in the area of Empress Drive/West Center Street.

“The puppy was lethargic and showed signs of severe neglect,” police said. “The puppy was transported to a local veterinarian for care. A criminal case for animal cruelty has been initiated.”

Anyone with information on this puppy is asked to contact Detective James Armack at 860-378-1649 or jarmack@southingtonpolice.org. 

