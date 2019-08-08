× PD: Woman charged with terrorist act after threatening to shoot people at Bridgeport Airport

BRIDGEPORT — Police said they arrested a woman Thursday afternoon for allegedly threatening to shoot people at airport in Bridgeport.

“Bridgeport Police responded quickly, located the caller/suspect and arrested the suspect in Milford,” police said in a release.

Police said the suspect is Laurie Ott, of Milford Connecticut.

She has been charged with threatening in the second degree and terrorist acts.

Police said a mugshot is not available at this time.