Severe Thunderstorm watch, warnings over; Less humid Friday

Posted 3:43 PM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50PM, August 8, 2019

All severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been canceled or allowed to expire. There are still some leftover showers and rumbles of thunder, but that's about it!

The humidity drops off for Friday and into this weekend, with beautiful weather filling in! Temperatures will be around 80 degrees and the sun will be shining much of the time. Humidity starts to come back up by Monday, but at least we can enjoy a nice weekend in the meantime.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: A leftover shower/storm, then clearing. Some patchy fog as well. Lows: 60s.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid.  High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful.  High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Rising humidity late. High: Low 80s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, turning humid. Highs: 80s.

