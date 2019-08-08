× Sexual assault suspect wanted by Putnam police found in Florida

PUTNAM — Putnam police say a wanted suspect charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor was arrested in Florida.

50-year-old Howard Williams III, formerly of Putnam, had a warrant issued for his arrest following a lengthy investigation by Putnam police. The investigation stemmed from a reported sexual assault of a minor in August 2018.

Police say after the arrest warrant was filed, Williams was found in Florida and arrested by authorities. Williams was living in Frostproof, Florida at the time. He was held at the Polk County Correction Facility until he was extradited back to Connecticut on Monday.

Once back, the arrest warrant was served, and Williams was held on an $85,000 bond.

Williams was presented in court on Tuesday.