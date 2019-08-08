What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

#SHARE61: International Cat Day

Posted 8:20 AM, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, August 8, 2019

It’s International Cat Day! Celebrate your feline friend! You can send photos by emailing share61@fox61.com, through the FOX61 news app, or use the hashtag #SHARE61!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.