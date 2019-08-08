× Stamford man arrested in love triangle murder: Police

STAMFORD — Police have arrested a man and charged him in connection with a murder in May.

Police arrested Alonso Perez-Mateo, 30, of Stamford and charged him with murder in the death of Enrique Gutama. Perez-Mateo has been held since the date of the incident on unrelated criminal charges stemming from an unrelated incident. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 22.

Police said on May 22 at about 10 PM, they were called to a report of a man down bleeding in the street. Officers located Enrique Gutama, 55, unconscious and bleeding on the sidewalk on Frederick Street near Cove Road. “Officers were able to follow a blood trail to 107 Frederick Street where it was later determined the victim was stabbed during a dispute over a ‘love triangle,'” Gutama was pronounced dead shortly upon arriving at Stamford Hospital.