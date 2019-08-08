× The Hartford to pay $10K towards employee’s student loans

HARTFORD — A Hartford based insurance company will pay $10,000 towards an employee’s student loans starting next year.

The Hartford announced the program Thursday. The company said nearly 17,000 U.S. based employee will be eligible for the program. They company will contribute to $10,000 directly to the loan providers each month.

“The increasing cost of student debt continues to be a concern for the country and our employees,” said The Hartford’s Chief Human Resources Officer Marty Gervasi in a statement. “It is a financial burden that can cause a great deal of stress, and we want to help employees have more financial flexibility, enabling them to focus on their life and careers.”

Earlier this year the company launched a program to help employees with student loan counseling and refinancing.