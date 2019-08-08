× Trump says deputy director of national intelligence leaving administration

(CNN) — Sue Gordon, the country’s No. 2 intelligence official, is resigning, according to President Donald Trump.

“Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career,” Trump wrote. “I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her. Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats. A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly.”

Gordon served as the principal deputy director in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Under normal protocol, Gordon would have become acting director after Dan Coats resigned. But administration officials previously told CNN the White House was reviewing whether it can legally choose an acting director outside the line of succession.

