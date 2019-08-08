Two Fairfield town employees among those arrested in an alleged illegal dumping scheme

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Two employees of the town of Fairfield are on paid administrative leave and have been arrested. This after a police investigation, which took over two years...

Behind a fence, in the back of the Here at Fairfield public works yard, investigators focused for over two years ob an alleged illegal dumping scheme, which also, allegedly, involved bribes.

This week, Fairfield Police attested three individuals.

The town’s Public Works Director, Joe Michelangelo, was arraigned Thursday. Among his charges: forgery and illegal dumping of bulky/hazardous waste.

“This notoriety is tarnishing the image of town of Fairfield employees and that’s just not fair,” said First Selectman Michael Tetreau (D-Fairfield).

Fairfield’s Public Works Superintendent, Scott Bartlett, Who is supervised by Michelangelo, is charged with accepting bribes from construction contractor Julian Enterprises, hired to manage a massive pile of fill at the Department of Public Works site.

“He was primarily responsible for overseeing the contract and the site and managing Julian,” said Tetreau.

Bartlett and Julian Enterprises owner, Jason Julian, were arraigned Wednesday. Among Julian’s charges, illegal dumping and offering up kickbacks.

“That would be very, very disappointing heartbreaking to see any town employee would do that,” said Tetreau.

Under Julian‘s management, the pile grew from 40,000 ft.³ to over 100,000 ft.³

Soil testing revealed PCB levels six times greater than the state allows and lead levels that are double those considered to be hazardous.

“It was in a smaller area, but it still cost us $300,000 to properly dispose of the contaminated soil,” said Tetreau.

Money the town is suing Julian to recover.

Both Fairfield Public Works employees are now on paid leave and all three defendants are due back in Bridgeport Superior Court September 18.