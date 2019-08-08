× Van stolen from Lisbon Senior Center recovered in New London

LISBON — Lisbon First Selectman Thomas Sparkman confirmed that a transport van that was stolen from the Lisbon Senior Center has been found in New London.

Connecticut State Police said a burglary took place overnight Monday into Tuesday at the center, and that the transport van and money were taken. The amount of money taken was not disclosed.

Sparkman said police received an anonymous call that the stolen van was parked on a street in New London. Police went to the scene and took it back to the State Police Montville barracks as evidence.

The van reportedly was in good shape with no significant damage and no theft of any equipment from the van.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.