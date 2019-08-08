Venomous snake on the loose at the Bronx Zoo, but staff says it’s not a danger to people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Keep your eyes open for a missing snake if you're at the Bronx Zoo.

Officials at the zoo say a 3-foot, mildly venomous mangrove snake is on the loose after it slithered out of its enclosure Tuesday night.

There's not much to worry about, however, as the zoo assures the public that mangrove snakes are not dangerous to people.

The zoo added that there's little chance guests will see the timid black and yellow snake, but if they do spot the reptile they should let staff know.