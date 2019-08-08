A chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the National Weather Service:

Today will remain humid with the chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Most of the day will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

This line of thunderstorms will track through eastern New York the rest of this afternoon, exiting into western New England after 6 PM. The line of thunderstorms could produce additional

damaging winds and possible hail as the line tracks through eastern New York.

The storms may weaken after 6 PM as they track into and through western New England through the evening but isolated damaging winds and hail are still possible.

The humidity drops off for Friday and into this weekend, with beautiful weather filling in! Temperatures will be around 80 degrees and the sun will be shining much of the time. Humidity starts to come back up by Monday, but at least we can enjoy a nice weekend in the meantime.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mainly dry, warm and humid. Mostly sunny with the chance for an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon/evening. High: Low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: A leftover shower/storm, then clearing. Some patchy fog as well. Lows: 60s.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Rising humidity late. High: Low 80s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, turning humid. Highs: 80s.

