Warm, humid Thursday with a chance for an isolated shower this afternoon

Flash flooding last night led to major street flooding and water rescues in the Hartford area. We've seen reports of 3-4" of rain falling over portions of Hartford county over the course of 3 hours. The floodwaters have receded, but a few road closures remain across some parts of the area.

That rain has ended, and much quieter weather is moving in for today. The sun will be shining with a few passing clouds out there.

Today will remain humid with the chance for an isolated shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Most of the day will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

The humidity drops off for Friday and into this weekend, with beautiful weather filling in! Temperatures will be around 80 degrees and the sun will be shining much of the time. Humidity starts to come back up by Monday, but at least we can enjoy a nice weekend in the meantime.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mainly dry, warm and humid. Mostly sunny with the chance for an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon/evening. High: Low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: A leftover shower/storm, then clearing. Some patchy fog as well. Lows: 60s.

FRIDAY: Clearing, less humid. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Rising humidity late. High: Low 80s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, turning humid. Highs: 80s.

